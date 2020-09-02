Two persons have been confirmed killed and six injured in an early morning accident in Anthony area of Lagos State.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the development in statement on Wednesday.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu: “The agency received distress calls about the above incident and upon arrival at the scene of incident, discovered that a four (4) vehicle accident had occurred comprising two tipper trucks, one with registration number AKM-741ZT, a second tipper with unknown registration number, a loaded tanker with unknown registration number and commercial bus with unknown registration.

“The resultant collision, a result of reckless driving left occupants of the bus trapped within.

“With the use of the agency’s light rescue equipment, six (6) people were extricated from the bus.

“They were found to have sustained varying degrees of injuries and unfortunately two (2) adult female lost their lives at the scene of incident.

“Agency responders, the LRU ambulance, Lasambus, Nigeria Police, Lagos Fire service and LRU fire unit were joint responders at the scene of incident.

“Operation is ongoing.”