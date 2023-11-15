Two killed, many houses lost in Borno IDP camp fire

Two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have died and over 1,000 houses burnt when fire swept through Muna Alamdari IDP camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The fire began about 6am and lasted for over an hour before it was brought under control by Fire Service personnel.

The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Barkindo Muhammad, said on Wednesday in Maiduguri that the IDPs, Civilian Joint Task Force, security agencies and some good Samaritans also assisted in putting out the fire.

ALSO READ:

Nigeria’s Inflation continues upward trend, rises to 27.33% for October

Tinubu for independence commemoration in Guinea Bissau

NSA invites striking labour leaders for talks

Muhammad said that the agency has commenced assessment of the damages while making efforts to provide immediate humanitarian support to the victims.

He said: “We are immediately providing 500 bags of rice, blankets as well as other non-food items to mitigate their suffering”.