Two killed in renewed attack over land dispute between Ebonyi communities

Two persons have reportedly been killed in the renewed land crisis between the people of Umuobor, Akaeze and their Ogwor neighbors in Ishiagu both in the Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The lingering land dispute has claimed many lives, including men, women and passersby.

According to reports, the recent killings happened on Monday where a man and woman were killed by suspected warlords who laid ambush in the disputed land.

The two neighbouring communities have been at war for about five decades over a vast fertile land known as Elueke, with many lives lost and properties worth billions of naira destroyed.

The situation forced Governor Francis Nwifuru to declare the disputed land a buffer zone and set up a committee to solve the crisis.

In his reaction, Mr. Nwoba Chika Nwoba, a social critic, said he had written to Governor Francis Nwifuru to bring the war to an end urgently but has done nothing to end it.

“I got information that these aged persons were killed in the fight between Ishiagu & Akaeze today in Ivo LGA of Ebonyi State.

“I had written twice earlier that the governor, Hon. Francis Nwifuru, should do something urgently to bring this to a halt, but I’m not sure he has done anything obvious to end the feud.

“I’m still calling on the Governor to do something to end this lest it becomes too difficult to handle.

“Every life matters, stakeholders of these two towns should join hands and get this unnecessary bloodshed quenched,” he said.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, said he had not received a report of the recent killings in the area.

