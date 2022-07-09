Two killed in boat mishap, another two swept away by flood in Lagos 

No fewer than two persons were on Saturday confirmed dead and while others missing after a passenger boat capsized at Mile Two, along the Kirikiri water channel.

Similarly, two other passengers in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) were swept away by flash flood at Oyatoki Street, Orile Agege during the heavy rains.

The boat accident occurred Friday night, barely two days after another passenger boat capsized and killed two women at Ikorodu.

While the two deceased said to be a 52-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were recovered on Saturday, 14 other passengers as well as the Captain were unaccounted for.

Rescuers claimed that the incident occurred around 7:45pm, which was beyond the time for passenger boats to operate.

According to the Lagos Area Manager, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Sarat Braimah, they received a distress call Friday night indicating that AW19 passenger fibre boat carrying 16 people capsized along the Ojo waterway.

The Boat going from Mile 2 to Ibeshe in Ojo axis broke the waterways rules of late travelling by setting sail at 7.45pm. As he set out, the tide of the water drifted the boat to a stationary barge which caused the boat to overturn.

It is said that all passengers on board which includes children were not putting on their life jackets.

“The Search and Rescue team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), National Inland Waterways (NIWA) were immediately mobilized to the scene of the incident but unfortunately could only find the boat after several hours while efforts are still ongoing to locate the victims.

“The boat is currently in the custody of Marine Police. The Boat Captain is also unaccounted for as at the time of this press release” she said.

National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) Lagos Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed that two bodies have been recovered

The Orile-Agege victims were said to have gone missing after flood swept away vehicles that were on motion.

While the passengers onboard one of the SUVs jumped out of their vehicle when they realized the danger they were in, it was learnt that two occupants of the second vehicle refused to alight.

The flood was said to have swept them into an open drainage while residents quickly rallied to rescue the other three and one of the victims swam to safety.

As at the time of this report, rescuers were still searching for victims of both disasters. The Nation.