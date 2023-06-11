Two killed as land grabbers storm Ogun village, police arrest four

Two persons have been confirmed killed as land grabbers on June 9, 2023 stormed Orile Eegun Kara Nla village via Mowe in Ogun State.

The land grabbers, who were said to have struck at about 2:50pm, reportedly shot sporadically, with two persons hit.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the development, said the Command’s Commissioner, Olanrewaju Yomi Oladeji, has vowed to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said the police stepped into the matter following the report of a case of murder, armed robbery and land grabbing through a distress call to Mowe Police Division by an anonymous caller.

The caller said about 40 suspected land grabbers stormed Orile Eegun Kara Nla shooting sporadically, with two of the villagers who scattered in different directions hit.

Odutola said a Tactical Team led by the Divisional Police Officer of Mowe Police Division, Folake Afeniforo, arrived the scene to discover bullets had hit two persons, who have been identified, and their corpses evacuated to Idera Hospital for autopsy.

She said the fleeing suspects snatched four Bajaj Motorcycles at gunpoint in their effort to escape, injuring the owners, who are recuperating in the hospital.

One of the motorcycles has been recovered to Mowe Police Station, she said, adding that the Tactical Unit and undercover detectives of Mowe Police Division gave the yet-to-be-identified a hot chase, which led to their abandoning their Toyota Corolla with registration number JJJ 979 HL LAGOS, also presently at Mowe Police Station.

Odutola said one Monsuru Ishola has been indicted as an informant and currently undergoing questioning for allegedly playing a role in the attack.

She said three suspects in connection with the incident have been arrested at a hideout in Kara Ileke village via Mowe, adding that their names and identity will be published in the cause of further updates.

CP Oladeji, she added, has sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He admonished the community to engage in their daily lawful activities, with assurances that he remains resolute to flush out criminality in Mowe community, adding that the perpetrators in this particular act will lose sleep as he will hunt them down.