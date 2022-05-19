Two killed as gunmen enforcing IPOB sit-at-home attack cement truck, set it ablaze

Gunmen have attacked a truck belonging to a popular cement company at Ugbolu village, near Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday allegedly killing the driver and his conductor.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen in Asaba that the attackers, armed with dangerous weapons, also set the truck ablaze.

John Okafor, a commercial driver, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the attackers blocked the road and ordered the truck driver to alight from the vehicle.

Okafor said: “They used logs of wood to block the road and searched every vehicle plying the route, saying they were enforcing orders of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

“When the cement truck got to the spot, they stopped it, dragged the driver and his boy out and beat them up.

“After I left the scene, I heard that the attackers killed the driver and his conductor.

“I didn’t ply the route again out of fear.”

Another eyewitness, Tony Emezuaka, a commercial motorcyclist, told NAN that the attackers set the truck on fire after killing the driver and his boy.

Emezuaka, who said he witnessed the incident, confirmed that the truck loaded with bags of cement was razed, before the attackers fled the scene.

When contacted, spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the attack.

Edafe said contrary to the number of fatalities, only one person was killed.

