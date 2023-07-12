Two killed after victim foiled attempted kidnap, bolts into bush

828 828

Juliana Francis

Two suspected kidnappers have been killed after they attempted to kidnap a victim, Busari Azeez, in Ogun State.

The two suspects on the kidnap mission were killed by operatives attached to the Ogun State Police Command.

The incident occurred on July 10, 2023 at Fere village, Owode-Egba.

Items recovered were 06 Assault Rifles, one live ammunition, two Itel phones, one wristwatch, a necklace, assorted charms and the sum of N3,350.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Abiodun Alamutu, said: “The kidnap gang was neutralised when detectives from Owode Egba division in collaboration with the local hunters engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel, at Fere Village, Owode-Egba, to foil a kidnap attempt of Mr. Busari Azeez.

“The kidnappers numbering about six suddenly came out of the bush and forcefully halted the victim’s car at gunpoint.

“The victim mentioned that the kidnappers opened his car door with the intent to whisk him away, but he summoned courage by reversing his car at a high speed to flee the scene.

“He jumped out of his car and ran into a nearby bush.

“Detectives from Owode-Egba division and local hunters combed the bush for hours and eventually engaged the kidnappers and were able to neutralise two among them.

“The lifeless body of the kidnappers had been deposited at OOUTH Sagamu morgue.

“Efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.”