At least two persons have been confirmed dead and 16 others fatally injured as gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram Terrorists fired mortars in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.

A source told PRNigeria that the terrorists’ attack occurred on Thursday as Muslim faithful in the town were still making preparation for Friday’s Eid-Kabir festival.

The loud explosions sent many residents scampering for safety.

It was gathered that the mortars were rocketed at innocent civilians in Gwange, Customs Area near Mansur Motors, and Marri, all in Maiduguri metropolis.

The Explosive Ordinance Department of the Police had moved to the areas to investigate the incidents and to determine whether it was an Improvised Explosive Device.

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, said the actual cause of the explosions was yet to be ascertained as Police teams had been dispatched to the areas.

Members of Security and Response agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency, Army, Police, Rapid Response Squad, Civilian Joint Task Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have also moved to the scene to restore normalcy.

