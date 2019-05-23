Two persons were feared killed, 15 injured and 10 arrested by the police on Wednesday as the 19th anniversary celebration of the Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafra Independence Movement turned bloody in Onitsha, Anambra State and its environ.

The police had earlier warned that the gathering was illegal and would be resisted.

Speaking on the development, the Ogbaru Regional Administrator of BIM, Amadi Ifeanyi, popularly known as Ochiagha, told newsmen they were hoisting their flag at about 2am on Wednesday at Upper Iweka axis in preparation for the anniversary when the Police stormed the place in three Hilux vans and opened fire on them, which resulted in the instant death of two of their members.

Ifeanyi said: “They arrested 10 of us and over 15 got bullet wounds, even when they knew that we are a non-violent organisation struggling for a Biafran state.”

Amadi, who spoke through his Director of Finance in Ogbaru, Ezeaka Martins, demanded the release of the corpses of their members.

He identified those killed as Innocent Okoye and Uche Ezinwanne.

Also speaking, Chuks Nnaedozie, the Ogbaru Director of Security, gave the names of those injured and hospitalised as Clifford Nwankwo, Ndubuisi Ikpeazu, Aloy Ibeh and others yet to be identified.

The Regional Administrator for Onitsha North, Christian Umeaka, said one of his members has not been seen since he was arrested by the Police when he went to hoist the flag, adding that no amount of intimidation would stop them from struggling for a Biafran state.