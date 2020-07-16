Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested two kidnappers, Osundu Uchendu, 25, and Amebulem Amos, 23.

The spokesman of the Command, Nnamdi Omoni, revealed this on Wednesday when he paraded the suspects, who were arrested by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

The decomposing body of a victim, Ereba Dinabari, on whom N1 million ransom had been collected, but not released, was recovered.

Dinabari’s vehicle was also recovered from the suspects.

Omoni said the suspects had confessed to the crime and led detectives to a forest in the Alesa community, Eleme Local Government Area of the state, where the victim’s decomposing body was found tied to a tree.

The police spokesman said Dinabari was kidnapped on May 15, 2020 at Woji in Port Harcourt,

He said: “Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested the suspects while doing a follow-up on the kidnap of one Ereba Gospel Dinabari, who was abducted on May 15, 2020 at Woji, Port Harcourt and a ransom of N1 million was paid without the victim being released.

“The Commander of Anti-Kidnapping Unit on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, led operatives to storm Alesa in the Eleme LGA, where two suspects, Osundu Uchendu, 25, and Amebulem Amos, 23, were arrested.

“Their confession led the operatives to a forest at Alesa in the Eleme LGA, where the victim’s decomposing body was found tied to a tree.

“The Toyota Spider car belonging to the victim was recovered.

“The suspects confessed to have carried out several kidnappings around Woji, Abuloma, Peter Odili Road and Eleme communities.

“Investigation is still ongoing and they will be charged as soon as investigation is concluded.”