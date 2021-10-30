Two Kebbi commissioners queried over late salary payments to teachers

Governor Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu of Kebbi State has queried two commissioners for delays in the payment of October salary to primary school teachers in the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu-Dakingari, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Atiku-Bagudu, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi, on Saturday.

The CPS said the affected commissioners were: Alhaji Muhammadu Magawata-Aliero, Commissioner for Basic Education and Alhaji Hassan Muhammad-Shallah, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Mu’azu-Dakingari quoted the governor as warning that he would not condone laxity or delays in the payment of salaries to primary school teachers in the state emphatically saying, “I will not take it lightly with any government official for negative attitude to work.”

Consequently, Gov. Atiku-Bagudu ordered immediate payment of the salaries to all teachers throughout the state without further delay.

Mu’azu-Dakingari recalled that the governor, who was at Jega Unity Primary School, on Saturday, received complaints from primary school teachers that they had not been paid their October salaries.

The CPS said Gov. Atiku-Bagudu entered some of the classrooms where weekend lessons were ongoing and expressed satisfaction with the performance of both the teachers and students in the school.