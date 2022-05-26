Two jealous ladies upload married friend’s sex video on social media

The marriage between Chidinma Umeh and her husband was said to have scattered after her sex video with partner was allegedly uploaded on the social media by her two jealous female friends in Lagos State.

The two ladies, Faith Osemeuieme, 26 and Solace Okonta, 26 have been arrested.

According to Police sources, the suspects were not happy that the victim got married and they allegedly planned to scatter her marriage by unloading her sex tape on the social media.

It was gathered that the victim and the two ladies in question were friends before she got married and distanced herself from them in order to face her married life.

However, the duo were said not be happy with her conduct and they reportedly conspired and planned to scatter her marriage. They were said to have obtained the sex tape and uploaded on the social media in order to disgrace and scatter her marriage.

When the victim saw the video trending on the social media, she confronted them because she knew they were her only friends that knew about the video. They were said to have beaten her seriously and injured her in the process.

How they obtained the video and kept in their custody was not known and it was not certain when the sex video was recorded and the partner in question.

The matter was reported to the Police through a petition to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, who ordered investigation into the allegations and the Human Rights Resource Centre, Ikeja, trailed, eventually arrested and detained them for interrogation over their conduct.

After thorough interrogation, the Police found them culpable and subsequently charged them before the Ogba Magistrates Court for assault and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace by upholding her sex tape on the social media.

When they were arraigned, they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Supol Raji Akeem, asked the Court to give a date for hearing since they pleaded not guilty to enable the Police to prove that they actually committed the alleged offence.

They were granted bail and remanded in custody pending when they will perfect their bail conditions while the fate of the victim’s marriage is now said to be hanging in the balance over the alleged dastardly act by her friends.