Two injured as gas truck explodes in Lagos petrol station

A 12-tonne gas truck on Thursday, exploded at a Mobil filling station, opposite Airport Hotel, Allen junction, Lagos State, causing severe injuries on two persons.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency responded to a distress call through the 767 and 112 Toll-Free Emergency lines at 11.08 a.m. about the incident.

He said the agency activated its Tiger Response Team from the command and control centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, investigations conducted revealed that the fire was attributed to explosion of a 12-tonne gas truck, which impacted several cars within the filling station and portions of a nearby building.

“Two adult males suffered severe burns, while others sustained minor injuries.

“The injured individuals were promptly rescued and given immediate medical attention by the agency’s pre-hospital care team in collaboration with LASAMBUS before being transferred to LASUTH for further medical treatment.

“The cause of the incident is currently under investigations. Immediate and remote cause of the truck explosion had not been ascertained,” he said.

He said six cars were impacted by the fire and the second floor of a two storey building beside the gas station was also affected.

“There were no fatalities as a result of the incident.

“Safety measures were activated at the incident as part of measures to safeguard responders at the scene while the operation lasts.

“All responders are working fervently to ensure a quick and successful operation to restore normalcy to the environment.

“The fire has been brought under control and quickly contained alongside with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“Operation is ongoing as we are preventing it from spreading further to surrounding buildings.

