Two suspected armed robbers, Jerry Chuckwedu, male, 23; and Tomiwa Olawale, male, 22, are currently being held by the Ogun State police command for robbing a gold merchant , at gun point, of golden chains and rings valued at N6 million.

The suspects were arrested on the 29th of March 2021, following a report lodged at the Ogijo divisional headquarters by one Abubakar Hassan.

Hassan told police that his brother sent him from Idi Araba, in Mushin, Lagos State, to deliver the gold chains and rings worth six million naira to his customer at Igbo Olomu area of Isawo.

According to him, when he got to Isawo, the said customer, who was already waiting for him, picked him on motorcycle and took him to a deserted area, where they met three others.

They dispossessed him of the jewellery at gun point after beating him mercilessly.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ogijo Division, CSP Muhammed Suleiman Baba, quickly led detectives to the scene. Two of the robbers were arrested while others escaped with their arms.

Three gold rings valued at N3,121,700 were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing members of the gang must be apprehended and brought to justice.