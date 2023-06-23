Two in court over stealing Ekiti diesel

Two accused, Joseph Danjuma, 25 and Idowu Bankole, 33, were, Friday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing diesel belonging to Ekiti State government.

The defendants, of unknown addresses, are facing a charge of stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offence on June 19 at about 02:00 p.m. at NTA road in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendants and others still at large stole some kegs of diesel, valued at N260,000, property of Ekiti State Electricity Board.

Okunade said that the offence contravened Section 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

He asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, A.O. Adeosun, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case till July 27 for hearing.