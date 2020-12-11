Two men, Elemena Joseph, 25 and Kareem Jubril, 28, on Friday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged house breaking and stealing.

The defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are facing two counts of house breaking and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on December 1 at about 12 noon at Alapoto farm settlement in Emure-Ekiti.

Akinwale said that Joseph broke into the house of the complainant, Tiamiyu Ojo and stole one Itel phone and N150, 000 belonging to him.

Akinwale also said that Jubril received the stolen Itel phone from Joseph.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411(1), 390(9) and 427 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Counsel for the defendants, Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Lanre Owoleso, in his ruling, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties each in like sum.

Owoleso said that one of the sureties must be a grade level 7 civil servant.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till December 22, for hearing.