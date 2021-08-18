Two in court for stealing employer’s N25m

Two men, Ifeanyi Okafor and Cyril Uzoh, were, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing the sum of N25 million belonging to their employer.

Okafor, 37 and Uzoh, 59, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the duo and others at large committed the offences sometime in December 2020 at No. 16, Ohafia St., Ago Palace Way, Lagos.

He said that the defendants sold goods worth N25 million to one Chigozie Ozoh, but diverted the money realised from the sale into their personal accounts.

According to him, the defendant’s stole the said money through their Access Bank accounts, adding that the sum of N325,000 was found in the second defendant’s account.

Aigbokhan said that the said money belonged to one Michael Osita, the complainant.

He said that the defendants also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 168 (d), 280(d) and 413 (3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Both Okafor and Uzoh, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, E.O. Ogunkanmi, granted them bail in the sum of N2 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

He said that the sureties must provide evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.

Ogunkanmi, thereafter, adjourned the case till Oct. 8, for mention.