Two in court for allegedly stealing woman’s N700,000

Two men, Okiki Olaniyan, 18, and Hamzat Sodiq, 20, on Thursday, appeared before a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan charged with stealing N700,000.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are standing trial on charges of conspiracy and stealing, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusan told the court that Olaniyan and Sodiq allegedly committed the offences on June 7, at Ogunpa market area, Ibadan.

Amusan said that the duo allegedly stole N700,000 belonging to one Esther Ayeni.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The President of the court, Sukurat Yusuf granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 each and two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 22 for hearing.