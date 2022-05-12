Two in court for alleged attempt to steal vehicle

Two men, Ibrahim Umar and Amachukwu Ogbonnaya, who allegedly tried to steal a brand new Huwangai pick-up vehicle, on Thursday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Umar, 25, and Ogbonnaya; 45, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of attempt to steal and conspiracy.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 6, at 11:30 a.m. at Ore Close, Off Babatunde Street, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that the defendants, who had a master key, tried to steal the Huwangai pick-up with chassis number LDD C7B304H0013661 belonging to Chuks Ezeibe.

He said that the defendants were caught by passersby, while trying to unlock the vehicle and were handed over to the police.

Ekhueorohan said that the offences contravened Section 21 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 411 stipulates two years jail term for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, M.I. Dan-Oni, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Dan-Oni ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 27, for mention.