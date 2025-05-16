Two hoodlums killed, policeman injured as gunmen attack checkpoint in Soludo’s community

Gunmen suspected to be hoodlums attacked a security checkpoint on Thursday night in Isuofia, the hometown of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, located in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Two of the armed hoodlums were reportedly killed during the confrontation, while a police officer sustained serious injuries.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, condemned the attack, describing it as a test of the collective resolve of Ndi Anambra in collaboration with security forces to eradicate criminal elements in the state.

According to a statement from the command, members of the Anambra Joint Security Team successfully repelled the assault.

“Two of the armed hoodlums were neutralized in the process.

“Regrettably, one of the security operatives was fatally wounded, and a security vehicle was set ablaze by the attackers,” the statement read.

The police also revealed that the criminals abandoned a Toyota Sienna during the gunfight and fled the scene.

State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that calm has been restored in the area, with additional armed operatives deployed to comb nearby bushes in search of the fleeing suspects.

Commissioner Orutugu assured that efforts are underway to apprehend those responsible for the attack, reiterating the command’s commitment to maintaining peace and security across Anambra State.

