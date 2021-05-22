The Osun State Police Command on Friday said it had arrested two suspected members of a highway robbery gang after they were identified by one of their victims in Ile-Ife.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, the suspects were arrested at about 12 noon on Friday after the driver of a bus they robbed earlier in the day spotted them at a bank and alerted the police.

Opalola said: “We have arrested two suspected armed robbers, namely; Abiodun Abdulahi, 35, living in Ado Ekiti and Godwin John, 19, living in Lagos, but hails from Imo state.

“They were arrested today at about 12p.m. at Ile-Ife by policemen.

“The two and other gang members now at large, at around 9:45a.m. on Friday, robbed and dispossessed passengers of a bus coming from Lagos and heading towards Ilesa via Ife/Osu expressroad of their valuables and escaped.

“However, when the driver of the bus went to block his ATM card at one of the new generation banks in Ile Ife, he suddenly saw and identified two of the suspects that robbed them.

“Police were quickly alerted and they were arrested.

“They have confessed to the crime and efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.”