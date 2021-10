Two high-ranking leaders of the Boko Haram sect, Amir Modou Marte and Amir Moustapha Baga, have been killed, PRNigeria learnt.

They were eliminated in an ambush laid by their rival fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province on Sunday.

PRNigeria further gathered that 15 other terrorists were among the casualties of the Boko Haram group during the ambush at Toumboun Gadura’a.

More details later.

. PRNigeria.