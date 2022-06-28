Two herdsmen arrested in Lagos for killing man over cow + Photo

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest two herdsmen over the killing of a man said to be the conductor of a bus that hit and killed a cow in Agemowo area of Badagry in Lagos State.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Twitter confirmed the arrest of the herdsmen on Monday.

Hundeyin tweeted: “A commercial vehicle ran into two cows this morning at Agemowo, Badagry, killing one of the cows.

“The two cattle herders attacked someone they mistook for the vehicle conductor, resulting in his death.

“Angry residents blocked the highway in protest of the killing.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Morogbo Division, assisted by soldiers from 243 Recce Battalion, Badagry successfully cleared the obstruction.

“Normalcy has since returned to the area.

“It is entirely false that the victim was turned back when he sought refuge in the police station.

“He did not make it off the accident scene, let alone reach the station.

“Meanwhile, the two herders have been arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing.

“Updates will be provided subsequently.”