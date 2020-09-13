Two herdsmen, Abu Adamu and Muhammadu Aliyu, have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for robbery and rape.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested on September 9, 2020.

In a statement on Sunday, Oyeyemi said the arrest of the suspects followed a distress call received by the police at Ewekoro Divisional Headquarters at about 1am that armed men suspected to be herdsmen have invaded a farm settlement at Afowowa Gbelu village in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state and were attacking a family living in the farm settlement.

The suspects ransacked the house of one Aminat Okeshola, dispossessed the family of cash sum of N140,000 after which they took a 16-year-old daughter of the family to the cassava plantation, where they took turns to forcefully have sex with her.

On the strength of the distress call, policemen from Ewekoro Division swiftly moved to the scene, combed the entire area and succeeded in arresting two of the suspects, who were hiding in the nearby bush on sighting the policemen, while the third one escaped.

The two arrested suspects were immediately identified by the victims.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the herdsmen have always been passing through the farm settlement with their cattle in day time before they came back to strike on the fateful day.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang.

Ajogun also directed the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and prosecution.

He warned that anybody who hid under any guise to commit crime will be dealt with in the most decisive manner as no criminal will be allowed to fester in the state.