Two herders on Friday appeared in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State over alleged destruction and malicious damage to a maize and cassava farm.

The police charged Muhammodu Sheu, and Idrisa Aliu, 45, with four counts of conspiracy, unlawful entering, malicious damage and neglect.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ade Adebusuyi, told the court that Sheu and Aliu allegedly conspired with others at large to commit the act of malicious damage.

Adebusuyi said Sheu and Aliu allowed their cows to enter a farm and maliciously damaged 10 acres of maize and cassava farm, worth N3.6 million, property of Alhaji Abimbola Dauda, of Agbedegun village, Ido Local Government Area, Ibadan.

The defendants, he said, committed the offence on September 9 at about 2am at Agbedegun, village, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 81, 344, 451, 516 and 516A of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Olaide Hamzat admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Hamzat adjourned the matter until November 11 for definite hearing.