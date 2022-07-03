Two held for raping two-year-old girl in  Kebbi 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), has confirmed rape of a two-year-old girl by two suspected rapists in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi.

DSC, Akeem Adeyemi, NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, said the case was brought to the command from Yauri local government area.

“Yes, we have received a rape referral case of a two- year-old girl (name withheld), from our personnel in Yauri local government area of the state.

“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the rape but the investigation is ongoing, and will be carried out to its logical conclusion.

“That is only what I can say for now until the investigation is over,” Adeyemi said.

Also confirming the incident, the Coordinator of National Human Rights Commission, Alhaji Hamza Wala, said the commission found out that unnatural offence was committed on the two-year-old child.

“There was a report by a medical doctor in the area, Dr Bulus Godiya, the Chief Medical Officer in Yauri General Hospital, who confirmed that the girl was sodomised and had been transferred now to Kalgo Medical Centre for necessary treatment and medication.

“Not only our commission, but other rights groups, such as Yauri Women Development Association, Hisbah Committee, among others, are all involved in trying to see that justice is served on the suspects, after investigation is concluded,” he said.

Hajiya Fatima Musa-Bature, the Chairperson of Yauri Woman Development Association (YWDA), also confirmed the incident, saying it happened on Wednesday, June 29, saying that investigations would detail everything.

Speaking on the incident, father of the victim, (name withheld) also confirmed what happened to his daughter.

” It happened to my daughter, but I can’t talk much on that now.”