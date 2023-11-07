Two friends jailed six months each for stealing motorcycle

An Area Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced Ifeanyi Kingsley, 35, and Promise Ikoh, 35, to six months imprisonment each, for conspiring and stealing a motorcycle, worth N550,000.

Judge Shawomi Bokkos sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency.

The judge also gave the convicts an option of N20,000 fine each and asked them to pay the complainant a compensation of N200,000 or nine months imprisonment in default.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo Jos Police station on September 21, by Danladi Tukur.

He said the accused persons conspired and forcefully took his boxer motorcycle from him valued at N550,000.

ALSO READ:

NPFL: How I felt scoring against my former team, Kano Pillars — Sporting Lagos Lokosa

Crude oil theft: Destruction of vessels by military to conceal evidence — Nwoko

Protest rocks Ondo college over failure to mobilise graduates for NYSC

The prosecutor further told the court that during a police investigation, the accused persons confessed to have committed the offence.

The offence, he said, contravened the Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.