Two friends in court over alleged rape of neighbour’s daughter

Two friends who allegedly raped their neighbour’s daughter were on Thursday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The two unemployed defendants, Ibrahim Hassan, 29, and Ojo Ishola, 30, who reside at Bammeke area, Shasha, a suburb of Lagos, were arraigned on a count charge of rape.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on October 23 and October 29 at the same address with the defendants.

Donny said that the defendants on different occasions sexually molested the 14- year-old girl in their rooms.

According to the prosecutor, the minor later told her elder sister when she could not bear it anymore.

He added that the defendants were arrested and charge to court.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Folakemi Davies-Abegunde, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000, each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Davies-Abegunde adjourned the case until December 18 for mention.