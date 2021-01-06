Two teenage boys, Shedrack Alex, 16 and Jeremiah Akindele, 17, on Wednesday appeared before a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, charged with attacking and beating up a girl.

The defendants, who are standing trial on three counts of joint acts, criminal force and assault, however denied committing the offences.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that a formal complaint was received at the Karu Police Station on November 27, reporting the matter.

According to the complaint, the defendants with two other suspects still at large, attacked and beat one Theresa Duru without any provocations.

The prosecutor said that the offences committed contravened Sections 96 and 262 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N20, 000 each with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until February 23 for hearing.