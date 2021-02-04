Two friends on Thursday appeared in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

The police charged Bayonle Aruna , 36 and Lawal Rasheed, 44 with conspiracy , assault, unlawful possession of firearm, and belonging to an unlawful society.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Salewa Ahmed, told the court that Bayonle and Lawal on Jan. 16, assaulted Alhaji Afulatu Teslim and Afeez Oyeniyi with a cutlass.

He alleged that the police recovered three locally made guns with three empty cartridge from Bayonle on Jan .16, at about 8.30pm , at Ile Aare Ododun, Ajagba area, Oyo

The prosecution also alleged that the police on Jan. 22, at about 1.30pm in Awe area, Oyo town, recovered one double barrelled gun, one locally made cut to size pistol with one live cartridges from Lawal.

He said that the defendants were members of ”Eye Confraternity”, an unlawful society.

Ahmed said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 64, 355, 516, of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

The Senior Magistrate, Patricia Adetuyibi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each and two sureties each in like sum.

Adetuyibi ordered the sureties to produce six months bank statements.