Two friends on Tuesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna for allegedly stealing N250,000.

The police charged Isiaku Abdullahi, 24, and Raji Salisu, 22, who both reside in Kawo, Kaduna with burglary and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 12 at Kawo in Kaduna State.

Leo said the defendants broke into the apartment of Alhaji Adamu Sarki, while he was at work and stole N250,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until March 26,for mention.