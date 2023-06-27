Two friends docked for allegedly stealing building materials worth N1.3m

Two friends were on Tuesday docked in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing building materials worth N1.3million.

The police charged Gabriel Adejo, 32 and Timothy Simon, 33, with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the crime on June 24, around 10a.m., on the building site of Moses Habu in Karji, Kaduna.

Leo said that the defendants and two others at large stole building materials worth N1.3million.

The prosecutor stated that the defendants were arrested while trying to sell the stolen items.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 302 and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, James Godwin, asked for the defendants’ bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Emmanuel said that the sureties, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, must show and present evidence of two years tax payment paid to the state government.

He added that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendants and adjourned the case until July 18, for hearing.