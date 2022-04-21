Two friends docked for allegedly stealing 12 units of UHF antenna

Two friends were on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 12 units of Ultra High Frequency (UHF) Antenna worth N3.6 million.

The police charged Thompson Dada, 38; and Bolaji Hassan,35, with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 4, at Superscreen Television located at No 15, Ikorodu Road, Onipanu, Lagos.

Ajayi stated that the defendants and others at large did steal 12 units of UHF Antenna worth N3.6 million belonging to Superscreen Television.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must produce evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 5 for hearing.