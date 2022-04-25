Two friends docked for alleged breach of peace

Two friends were on Monday docked in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged breach of public peace.

The police charged Samson Oyelekan, 62 and Gabriel Nwefihe, 35 with breach of public peace.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution counsel, ASP Clément Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 4, at about 8 a.m at Iledu area, Araromi-Ale, Badagry, Lagos State

Okuoimose alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by calling Ikechukwu Okafor, a police informant.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50, 000 each, with one surety in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until May 10, for mention.