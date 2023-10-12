Two female students who wanted to steal during sex romp kill ex-club owner

Two female students of Kwara State Polytechnic in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Adanma Joseph and Favour Vandora Davies, have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a former nightclub owner, Adeniyi Ojo.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known when he briefed newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Force Intelligence Tactical Team and Intelligence Special Tactical Squad in a recent operation.

He said Joseph and Davies were suspected of involvement in a robbery operation during which Ojo was murdered.

According to him, the suspects were tracked through meticulous investigation and apprehended in Mowe and Ibafo areas of Ogun State.

Adejobi said: “In a tragic incident, the duo tied the deceased under the guise of having a sex romp and demanded money from him.

“But when he was not forthcoming, they resorted to drugging and suffocating him, leading to his untimely demise.

“They have been processed and will be charged to court shortly.”

The FPRO said the police remained unflinching in its determination to secure the people.

Adejobi added: “Our primary objective remains the safety and security of every citizen in our great country, and our resolve remains unshakeable.

“We will continue to work tirelessly and relentlessly in pursuing wrongdoers and ensuring a safer Nigeria.”

Speaking to newsmen, Joseph corroborated the account of the police about what transpired between them and the deceased.

According to her, they attempted to steal from the deceased who wanted to have sex with her and Davies, her friend, but in the process Ojo died.

She said she worked for the deceased in his clubhouse for about three months in 2022 until the clubhouse was shut down by the government, marking the beginning of their relationship.

The suspect said she got her friend involved in the attempt to steal from the deceased when he requested to have sex with her.

According to her, the initial idea was to lure Ojo to have sex with them in his car, based on the belief that they would find money in there.

Joseph however said they eventually ended up in a room where they tied the deceased on the pretence of a having a sex romp, adding that when he attempted to shout, they covered his mouth with a pillow.

According to her, they didn’t know that the man was dead when they left with his phone, adding that they thought he was pretending to be asleep.

The suspects expressed regret for their action.