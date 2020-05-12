The Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti has confirmed the death of two workers of the institution following an electrocution on Monday.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Adeyemi Adejolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday that the two staff of the Department of Works died while effecting the repair of a borehole.

Adejolu said: “I can confirm that they got electrocuted while performing their duties.

“It was a sad and regrettable incident.”

Adejolu said the corpse of one of the deceased, an indigene of Kogi State, had already been taken to his town for burial, while the family of the other deceased, a native of Ado-Ekiti, had been contacted.

Sources at the institution said the victims met their untimely death while working on a borehole and were in the process of removing the galvanised pipes when the accident occurred.

The source said: “As they were removing the pipes, they did not know that it had gone up to the extent that it could touch a high tension wire around the area.

“Immediately the pipe touched the high tension wire, there was a huge spark that caused electrocution of the two men.

“Their bodies were charred by the effect of the electrocution while other supportive workers did not sustain any injury.”

When contacted, DSP Sunday Abutu, Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Police Command, said he was yet to be briefed on the accident and would do so when availed with the facts of the case.

