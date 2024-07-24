Two feared killed as crisis escalated over monarchy tussle in Osun

In a distressing turn of events, two persons have allegedly been killed as tussle over monarchy in Araromi-Owu, Ayedaade local government area of Osun State escalated into crisis in the community.

According to reports, the situation has been developing since last week before it eventually snowballed into a full blown crisis on Tuesday with razing of cars by aggrieved parties in the tussle.

A resident in the community, Ismail Olaoye, also disclosed that mercenaries hired by the aggrieved party set fire on the access road into the town to prevent security operatives from entering.

It was also gathered that some hoodlums waylaid a batch of security operatives deployed to the community inflicting injuries on some personnel.

Another resident, who pleaded anonymity disclosed that five persons have been killed in the crisis while houses and cars were set ablaze by the rampaging hoodlums on the ground that the monarch-designate for the community is not qualified.

“The aggrieved group were laying claim to the throne of the community when another person had been appointed and was in seclusion already. This sparked the violent protest for days before it degenerated into crisis”, the source added.

Confirming the incident, the Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said mobile police force has been deployed to the town along with a special police unit to restore peace.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Security, Barrister Samuel Ojo said only two casualties have been recorded not five as claimed by some sources.

He said the crisis would have been brutal if not for government intervention, since some days ago.

“We have intervened in the situation since five days ago and manage that it does not become very brutal. Only two persons have been killed, not five and presently, all the heads of security outfits in the state are already aware and working to restore law and order in the community”, he added.

