Two feared dead, one injured in road crash in Akwa Ibom

No fewer than two persons were feared dead and one sustained injuries as a fatal crash occurred on Sunday along Eket-Oron road at about 12:00 hrs, involving a Mitsubishi Bus.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, Akwa Ibom Command, Matthew Olonisaye, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday.

Olonisaye attributed the crash to speeding and route violation and cautioned drivers against reckless driving to avoid further road crashes, especially during this rainy season.

“A fatal crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, along Eket-Oron road at about 12:00 hrs, involving a Mitsubishi Bus (L300) with registration number, JJJ 24 XB, and a Hyundai Accent with registration number, JJJ 773 FQ.

“Two of the three adult men involved were confirmed dead while one sustained injury.

“FRSC operatives who arrived at the crash scene, having received a report of the incident, mobilised and moved the injured to a nearby hospital for prompt medical attention, while the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

“It was gathered, upon enquiry, that the causal factors to the crash were speeding and route violation according to eyewitnesses.

“After the immediate evacuation of the victims to hospital, the road was cleared of obstructions to enable free-flow of traffic to resume,” Olonisaye said.

Olonisaye described the crash as an unfortunate incident that could have been avoided, should the people stop abusing the use of the highways and start obeying traffic rules.

The sector commander said the Corps would continue to sensitise and enlighten motorists on safe road use culture to avert such road carnages.

He warned all road users against all such actions that tend to undermine the safety of road users as any lives lost can not be recovered.

The sector commander reiterated the need for safety consciousness among drivers, advising drivers against excessive speeding, distracted driving, night time travel, drunk driving and lack of adherence to traffic signs.

He, however, commiserated with the family of the deceased and wished the injured quick recovery.

Olonisaye enjoined all road users to strictly adhere to all rules guiding road usage to avoid loss of lives and property.