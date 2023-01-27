Two feared dead in Bauchi auto crash 

Two persons lost their lives in an auto crash which occured in Zalanga village of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

FRSC’s Sector Commander in the North Western State, Malam Yusuf Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, the capital city Friday that the accident involved one articulated Mercedes Benz and a commercial Sharon bus.

He confirmed that seven other persons were seriously injured with bruises and fractures in the accident blamed on overloading and loss of control.

“Nine persons were involved in the road crash and they were all male adults. Two people lost their lives on the spot while seven others were seriously injured,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said the injured were taken to Zalanga Primary Healthcare Centre for treatment, while corpses of the deceased were deposited in a morgue at the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi for identification.

The Sector Commander advised road users to always be conscious and obey traffic rules and regulations.

He urged vehicle owners and drivers to ensure they have good tyres, maintain average speed, conduct routine vehicle maintenance and are in sound state of mind while driving. NAN