The Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara State has requested for an investigation into the disruption of the Fidau prayer for Second Republic Senate Leader, late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, in Ilorin, Kwara State on Saturday.

The party in statement by its State Publicity, Tunde Ashaolu, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of sponsoring hoodlums to disorganise the prayer session and attack innocent people, who attended.

But the PDP was however silent on the number of casualties at the Fidau prayer, as there was unconfirmed report that two people were died due to the stampede occasioned by the disruption.

The party noted that if not for the quick intervention of security operatives, the armed thugs would have succeeded with their evil mission and that more casualties would have been recorded.

It said: “We wish to place it on record that the APC is responsible for the ugly and unfortunate incident that played today out at venue of the prayer session held in honour of the late political icon of Kwara, Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki. Before today’s event, we saw on social media platforms leaked screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation, where an appointee of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq instructed some thugs to unleash attack and cause chaos at the venue of the programme.

“Acting on the instruction of the Governor’s aide, the armed hoodlums stormed the venue of the fidau prayer and attempted to disrupt the programme and attack innocent people. If not for the quick intervention of the security operatives who were on ground, the armed thugs would have succeeded with their evil mission and more casualties would have been recorded.

“We are therefore amused by the futile attempt by the confused spokesperson of the Kwara APC to re-write the narrative. The APC is obviously not happy that the prayer session was a success and that its mission to disrupt the occasion and unleash mayhem on attendees failed. They were also rattled by the visit of the Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki and the rousing welcome he received on his arrival to Ilorin.

“The images of patients on hospital beds shared online by the rabble-rouser Kwara APC PRO are people who were involved in an accident this morning under the bridge at Gerri Alimi, and then taken to the General Hospital, Ilorin, for treatment. Some of them are even supporters of our party.

“We call on security agencies in the State to conduct proper investigation into this matter and ensure that all those who are connected with the incident are brought to book.

“Again, we want to reiterate that the invasion of the venue of the prayer session by armed thugs was coordinated by an appointee of Governor Abdulrazaq, who has been notorious for organising hoodlums to cause mayhem in the State since his boss came to power.

“It would be recalled that it was this same appointee that coordinated thugs who recently attacked labour leaders at the Labour House, Ilorin. He also coordinated the thugs who barricaded entrance of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, KWIRS, during the workers’ strike.

“It should also be noted that the security situation in Kwara has been on the decline since Governor Abdulrahman took over. Cases of Kidnap for ransom, cult clashes, robberies and shop burglary have been on the rise in recent months. These are matters the Governor should be concerned with.”