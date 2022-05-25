Two ex-Ministers win Zamfara State PDP Senate tickets

Alhaji Ikira Bilbis, Minister in the defunct Ministry of Information and Communications, has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party flag bearer for Zamfara Central Senatorial District for the 2023 general election.

The district, where election held on Tuesday, covers Gusau, Tsafe, Maru and Bungudu Local Government Areas.

Bilbis scored 114 votes to beat his closest rival, Alhaji Lawal Barau, who scored 17 votes.

Alhaji Kabiru Usman, Chairman of the Senate PDP primaries, released the result of the contest.

Usman also announced former Minister of State, Environment and current PDP Chairman in Zamfara State, retired Colonel Bala Mande, as the flag bearer for the PDP in Zamfara North Senatorial District.

Mande was retuned unopposed through the party’s consensus arrangement, Usman said.

The Zamfara North Senatorial District covers Birnin Magaji, Kaura-Namoda, Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Government Areas.

Also Alhaji Bello S-Fagon emerged as the party’s standard bearer for Zamfara West Senatorial District.

Zamfara West covers Talata Marafa, Bakura, Maradun, Gumi, Anka and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas.

The PDP in Zamfara State began primary elections with the House of Assembly and the House Representatives on Monday.

The results for the House of Assembly and the House of Representatives were still being awaited as at press time.

Usman said the results were still being collated and assured that they would be announced to the media as soon as they were ready.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the conduct of the primaries was peaceful.

—