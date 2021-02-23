Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two male ex-convicts, Abiodun Oshoba and Mustapha Sakiru, for robbing one Aminu Iliyasu of his Bajaj motorcycle with registration number SGM 965 VQ on gunpoint.

The ex-convicts were arrested on February 22, 2021.

According to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at Sagamu Police Station by the victim, who reported that the two suspects boarded his motorcycle as passengers and asked him to take them to Conference Hotel, GRA Quarters, Sagamu.

On their way to the place, the suspects brought out a gun and ordered him to stop.

They subsequently dispossessed him of the motorcycle and made away with it.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sagamu Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Okiki Agunbiade, mobilised his men and in-conjunction with members of vigilante group blocked all the exit points of the GRA and commenced stop and search.

Their efforts yielded positive result when the motorcycle was sighted at one of the exit point, with Oshoba riding and the plate number folded.

On sighting the policemen, he abandoned the bike and took to his heels.

He was chased and apprehended by the policemen.

His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice, Sakiru.

A locally made pistol with one live cartridge was recovered from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo met in Igbeba Prison where they served different jail terms and decided to form a gang after their terms in the prison.

While Sakiru was jailed in 2016 for hijacking a truck, Oshoba was jailed in 2019 for snatching a phone.

Both of them came out of prison in 2020 and decided to continue their devilish trade.

The Commissioner Ogun State Police Command, Edward A. Awolowo, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and prosecution.