Two drown in Kano

Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the drowning of an eight-year-old boy, Usman Nasiru, and Nafi’u Ahmad,10, at Bachirawa Yan Rake in Ungogo Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, gave the confirmation in a statement issued in Kano on Saturday.

He stated that: “on Saturday morning, we received a distress call from one Sani Manager and immediately we sent our rescue team to the scene.’’

Abdullahi added that the duo was brought out of the water dead and that the corpses were handed over to ASP Jibrin Dan-Sani of Rijiyar Lemo Police Division Kano.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation,’’ he stated.

The spokesman advised parents to be vigilant of their children’s movements, especially when they go to swim in ponds and in other dangerous places.

Abdullahi also called on the public to call the Fire Service promptly in an emergency to save lives and properties.