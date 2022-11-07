Two domestic workers docked for allegedly stealing jewellery, shoes

Two househelps, Promise Joseph and Elizabeth Timothy were on Monday docked in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stealing jewellery, clothes, bags and jewelries worth N5.5 million from their employer.

The police charged Promise, 23 and Elizabeth, 36 who all live in Mpape area of the FCT with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the matter was reported at the Maitama Police station by Ikeja Chukwudi of Maitama area of the FCT on behalf of Hon. Charity Vedala of the same address.

Adeyanju told the court that sometime in July the complainant employed the defendants as househelps and on Sept. 22 and 23 they conspired among themselves and others who are now at large and stole away the sum of N548, 000 cash.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 289 of the Penal Code.

He said that during the police investigation, four different sets of clothes were recovered from the defendants.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Anas Mohammed, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N3 million each with two sureties in like sum who must live within the court’s jurisdiction.

Mohammed ordered that the first surety must be a GL09 officer in the civil service, his first appointment letter, confirmation letter and last promotion letter should be presented to the court.

He also said the second surety must provide a statement of account, affidavit of diligence and address verified by court officer and police.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 12 for hearing.





