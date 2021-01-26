Two domestic staff on Tuesday appeared in Magistrates’ Court in Tinubu, Lagos State for allegedly stealing their employer’s Rolex wristwatch worth 10,000 dollars.

The police charged Gift Clement, a maid, 30, and Godwin Effiong, driver, 45, with conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on January 2, at 7 p.m. in Adebayo Doherty, Street, Lekki Lagos.

He alleged that Clement and Effiong stole a Rolex wristwatch worth 10,000 dollars belonging to their employer, Tope Nwaniche.

The prosecution said that Nwaniche left the wristwatch on a table in her bedroom and the two defendants were the only people she left at home.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

They pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate A.A. Paul admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Paul ordered that N250,000 must be deposited into the account of the Assistant Chief Registrar of the court.

He adjourned the case until March 1 for hearing.