Two domestic staff on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly breaking into their employer’s room and stealing jewellery worth N200 million.

The police charged Hannah Danjuma, 25, and Asher Sunday, 27, with four counts bordering on breaking, entering and stealing.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 27 at about 1pm at Olutayo Aluo Street, River Valley Estate, Ojodu in Lagos State.

Ajayi alleged that the defendants and four others, at large, broke into Olajumoke Yisa’s bedroom when she travelled out of the country.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants also stole $1,500, 1,500 pounds and 1 ,500 Euros.

Ajayi said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 285 , 307, 308 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Magistrate A.O. Ajibade admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Ajibadee adjourned the case until October 14 for mention.