The police on Friday in Ibadan arraigned two men, Isaiah Oladejo, 51, and Samuel Ademola, 65, over alleged possession and manufacturing of guns.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants of Iluju village, via Ikoyi-Ile, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, were charged before an Iyaganku Magistrates Court in Ibadan.

The charges included conspiracy, manufacturing of locally made pistol and unlawful possession of gun.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that the two defendants allegedly conspired to commit the offences.

Adedeji said: “Oladejo unlawfully manufactured and repaired locally made pistols without lawful authority.

“Oladejo also had two locally made pistols unlawfully in his possession without lawful authority.”

She said the offences were committed between 2016 and December 18, 2020 at Iluju village, via Ikoyi-Ile, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Adedeji said the offence of conspiracy contravened section 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

According to her, counts two and three were also contrary to sections 4, and 22, punishable under section 27 (1) (a) (IV) and 27 (1) (b) (ii) of the Firearms Act, Cap. F28, Vol.7, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Olajumoke Akande, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Akande, thereafter, adjourned the matter until March 23 for hearing.