Two docked for allegedly stealing railway signal pole

Two men were on Thursday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Oyo for allegedly stealing a railway signal pole.

The police charged Idowu Ganiyu, 26, and Audu Babale,18 with three counts of conspiracy, vandalism and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olufemi Omilana told the court that Ganiyu and Babale on Nov. 25, at about 8, destroyed the signal pole at the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) Line, Jericho area, Ibadan.

He said that the defendants stole the signal pole worth N450,000, property of the NRC.

He said the offence is contrary to Section 383, punishable under Section 390 (4d) (9), 451(5) and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, T. B. Oyekanmi granted them bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Oyekanmi ordered that one of the sureties must be a relation of the defendants.

The magistrate and adjourned the matter until Jan. 20 for hearing.