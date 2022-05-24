Two docked for allegedly stealing N370,000 on false pretences

Two men: Monday David, 47, and Solomon Emmanuel, 33, on Tuesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N370, 000 on the pretext of securing an accommodation.

David and Emmanuel whose residential addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

Both defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, alleged that the defendants obtained the said amount from one Christiana Olaiya under the pretext that they were prophets.

Bassey said that they convinced the complainant that they were going to secure an accommodation for her, a pretext they knew to be false.

He told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 20 at Aminu Ola-Bello, Ogudu, Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O. A. Daodu, admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 21 for trial.