Two docked for allegedly stealing musical instruments

Two men, David Ubong, 35, and Moruf Ajadi, 30, on Friday appeared before a Surulere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing and receiving musical instruments valued N307, 000.

The defendants, who have no fixed address, were docked on a three-count charge of stealing, damage to property and receiving stolen property.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 20, 2022 at 11am at Fitt Hotel, Ijaye Street, Itire, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that the first defendant, Ubong, stole two sound mixers worth N157,000 and one sound amplifier valued N150,000.

He said that the property belonged to one Feyisayo Adeniyi.

The prosecutor said that the second defendant, Ajadi, dishonestly received one of the stolen musical instruments.

He said that Ubong also wilfully damaged an amplifier HC 7000, worth N280,000, property of Adeniyi.

Ekhueorohan said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (6), 328 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Sadiq Bello, granted the first defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties.

Bello admitted Ajadi to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 21 for substantive trial.